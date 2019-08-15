Murder trial for Nikita Cook, charged in death of Tiki Laverdiere, scheduled for 2 months next year

A trial spanning almost two months has been set for Nikita Cook, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the death of Edmonton woman Tiki Laverdiere.

Cook, who is one of eight people charged in the 25-year-old's death, is scheduled to go to trial at the Court of Queen's Bench in Battleford, Sask., from Jan. 11 to March 5, 2021.

"We have reserved the amount of time we feel would be appropriate for this matter given the complexity and nature of the case," Crown prosecutor Chris Browne said in reference to the length of the trial.

The 2021 date is due to courthouse availability, he said.

He also said he cannot comment on how Cook's trial affects court proceedings for the others accused, because it would be speculative to do so.

Six people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Laverdiere, an Edmonton woman who was in Saskatchewan for a funeral when she disappeared in May 2019. Her remains were found near North Battleford in July.

Two others were charged with accessory to murder after the fact. One of those people has pleaded guilty to that charge.

1st to plead not guilty

Cook's trial date was set during a case management meeting on Dec. 20, 2019. She is the first of the accused to plead not guilty to first-degree murder.

In addition to Nikita Cook, Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas, Jesse Sangster, Soaring Eagle Whitstone and Nicole Cook are also charged with first-degree murder in connection with Laverdiere's death.

Mavis Takakenew and Brent Checkosis were charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere was in Saskatchewan for a funeral when she disappeared in May 2019. Her remains were found near North Battleford in July. (Submitted by RCMP)

On Dec. 20, Checkosis pleaded guilty to that charge, but did not enter a plea to other charges of improperly interfering with human remains and theft of a motor vehicle.

Takakenew, Sangster, Thomas, Whitstone and Nicole Cook are all scheduled to appear at North Battleford provincial court on Jan. 17 of this year.

Although Whitstone has not entered a plea, her appearance has been scheduled to determine which court will hear her case if it proceeds to trial.

Shayla Orthner will appear at the North Battleford provincial court on Jan. 31.