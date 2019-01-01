Jets to play Flames in outdoor NHL game at Regina's Mosaic Stadium in 2019

Pucks will replace footballs at Mosaic Stadium in Regina when the National Hockey League takes over for one day later this year.

The NHL confirmed Tuesday that the Winnipeg Jets will face off against the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 26, 2019.

The news was announced during the second intermission at another outdoor game, the 2019 Winter Classic from Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

The outdoor game will be the first of its kind in Saskatchewan.

A news release from Evraz Place, which manages the 33,000-seat stadium, said the event is expected to return about $15 million to the local economy through visitor spending.

Tourism Saskatchewan, the City of Regina and the Regina Hotel Association provided funding and in-kind sponsorship to bring the Heritage Classic to the city.

Similar event in Winnipeg sold out

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said the event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the city.

"The fan experience at Mosaic Stadium is spectacular with great views from every seat, wide concourses, a variety of hospitality offerings and premium seating areas that provide an incredible hosting experience," said Fougere.

The stadium opened in 2017 as host of the Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL team.

Winnipeg's Investors Group Field sold out its 33,240 seats when it hosted the last NHL Heritage Classic in 2016.

Premier Scott Moe said in a news release the event will help promote Saskatchewan as an event-hosting destination.

"Hockey is part of Saskatchewan's DNA."

"Saskatchewan's warm people and generous hospitality will provide a great welcome to some of the world's best hockey players as they hit the ice outdoors in our new Mosaic Stadium," he said.