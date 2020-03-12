NHL defenceman Luke Schenn says players not surprised season put on hold due to COVID-19

Luke Schenn says it was not a surprise when the NHL suspended its season because of the COVID-19 virus.

Schenn, who plays defence for the Tampa Bay Lightning and is from Saskatoon, said Thursday that the first clue something was happening came earlier in the day.

"We were supposed to get on the ice this morning and have a morning skate. Actually, I don't think Philadelphia even showed up this morning for their morning skate," he said.

Tampa Bay was scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday evening.

"So that's basically all that was said. We found out probably an hour ago that play is going to be suspended to a later date."

Schenn said players figured the writing was on the wall when the NBA suspended its season. He said hockey players play in the same arenas, use the same locker rooms and travel the same routes as their basketball counterparts.

"They cancelled games, suspended games, and then obviously suspended the league, so obviously we weren't far behind, faced with our travel schedules, how similar they are to the NBA."

Schenn said players were sent home and told to follow public health guideline and try to stay in shape.