Sask. efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccination for newcomers paying dividends

Abhinav Bhardwaj admits he was hesitant to get his COVID-19 vaccination.

But Bhardwaj, who came to Saskatoon from Delhi, India, two years ago with his wife and daughter, said staff at the Global Gathering Place helped him see why the benefits far outweighed any risks.

"They helped me to get familiar with how the vaccine works," he said. "It's very necessary to get the vaccine. They helped me a lot."

Bhardwaj, who works two jobs as an information technology consultant and a restaurant delivery driver, got his vaccine earlier this week.

"Yes I'm happy I got my … first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I'm eager to get my second dose when it comes in place," he said.

Bhardwaj, who arrived in Saskatoon from India with his family two years ago, has worked with Lori Steward of the Global Gathering Place. The pair want newcomers to know about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Groups working with Saskatchewan refugees and immigrants are promoting COVID-19 vaccinations, and their efforts seem to be paying off.

Global Gathering Place's Lori Steward says her organization spent weeks contacting the city's most vulnerable newcomers, most of them refugees. She said anything new is scary for anyone, but it's exacerbated for people who've been persecuted and find themselves in an unfamiliar place.

The organization answered questions, and offered rides, translators and other services. Steward said more than 80 per cent of those contacted are now ready to get the vaccine.

"We thought that was pretty good. It's in line with what we're hoping to achieve. There isn't a greater vaccine hesitancy among newcomers [than in the broader population] that we've noticed," Steward said.

Global Gathering Place is also releasing a series of social media videos in French, Mandarin, Arabic and other languages.

Steward says Global Gathering Place's vaccination campaign is paying off, with more than 80 per cent of newcomers saying they want to get their shot. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is partnering with newcomer organizations to offer vaccination clinics in Saskatoon and Regina, and has also held joint information sessions.

One such clinic has already been held. Another scheduled for this weekend is already fully booked.

The health authority is also working with specific ethnic groups, such as an upcoming Saskatoon clinic offering vaccination for new Canadians from Myanmar.

"We're able to offer it in a safe, trusted location and break down those barriers," Steward said.

Ashfaque Ahmed, director of settlement for Saskatoon's Open Door Society, agrees it's vital to build trust over time.

"People come from all different backgrounds and there's so much information out there. It's very crucial to build that bond and a trusted relationship," Ahmed said.

"We want them to know it's the right decision."