Trying to master a new skill in 2019? Saskatoon director offers some bluegrass wisdom after tackling the banjo

There is something about a new year.

Not only do people feel compelled to change bad habits and live a healthier, happier life — there is also a burning desire to learn new skills or hobbies.

For some, that might be learning to ski or sharpening up culinary skills in the kitchen — maybe taking up knitting or some other artistic pursuit.

For Saskatoon's Andrew Johnston, it was learning to play clawhammer banjo. Clawhammer is a rhythmic strumming style, versus the more common three-finger picking style.

When you start to do a new skill, you need to be prepared to suck at it. - Andrew Johnston

"I said, yes, I am going to learn to play this thing," he told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

During the day, Andrew Johnston is the general manager of the Saskatchewan Playwrights Centre.

Is there a skill you've always wanted to learn but you've never taken the plunge? Maybe 2019 is your year! Andrew Johnston's goal is to learn how to play clawhammer-tyle banjo. 5:47

Johnston's resolution (though he's reluctant to call it that) was not just randomly plucked out of the air. He's played guitar for years, and is an aspiring bluegrass musician. Johnston is also a big fan of that musical style.

"I host bluegrass nights at my home five, six times a year."

Johnston is also a regular at Saskatoon's Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Tyme music festival, where attendees can enjoy first-hand lessons from the festival's top performers.

No self-help guru

Johnston does not profess to be some sort of an expert who can help motivate others to pick up a new skill, and is quick to point out that much of his success in learning to play clawhammer banjo over the last year or so had a lot to do with time.

His children are now grown and no longer live at home, and so his renewed commitment to music is an answer to empty-nest syndrome.

"My wife and I both looked at each and said, 'Well, what now? Well, now we can do the stuff that we didn't have time to do before.'"

Johnston said for them, the answer is to play more music.

Still, when pressed, he offered this advice.

"The people who I know who have been successful in learning a new skill started from a place of passion as opposed to a place of intellect or obligation."

Johnston also passed down a bit of bluegrass wisdom that he stole from his wife's mandolin teacher.

"The thing that people stumble over is that when you start to do a new skill, you need to be prepared to suck at it, and if you are not, then you give up."