New Year's resolutions years in the making for woman overcoming debilitating pain

Valerie Wiebe sits barefoot on a mat, legs straight and arms overhead.

"Sit up tall and relax your shoulders. Stack the spine," says her coach, Olivia Chadwick.

Chadwick guides Wiebe through a series of stretches, stepups and strength work during one of their regular sessions.

It's early January — time to set new goals: Quit smoking. Read more. Don't bring the smart phone to the dinner table.

But Wiebe, who farms near Langham with her husband, has an ambitious New Year's resolution that's been years in the making.

"Initially when I started this process about four of five years ago — I have fibromyalgia — I was in a lot of pain. I was stuck on the couch. I was exhausted all the time," Wiebe recalled.

"I just kinda got to a place where I could see my life going forward and I was like, 'No way, that is not going to be me.'"

Valerie Wiebe (right) has overcome debilitating fibromyalgia thanks in part to trainer Olivia Chadwick. Wiebe's New Year's resolution goal is to lift 100 pounds at a time and run for 30 minutes. (Jason Warick/CBC)

The mysterious aches were so excruciating that at one point she considered asking for amputation. But with Chadwick's help, Wiebe's pain is now under control, and she's set new goals for her future, including training hard to improve her strength and endurance.

By the time her birthday rolls around in September, she wants be able to run for 30 minutes and lift a 100-pound weight.

She has learned from Chadwick that grand, unrealistic New Year's resolutions often fail. It's about slow, steady progress.

"It's really a series of small steps that you make, Wiebe said. "I think Olivia has helped me to understand that that's OK. Just because I take small steps doesn't mean that I'm a small person."

Chadwick is completing her masters degree at the University of Saskatchewan on the topic of "self-compassion" for those starting exercise plans. She says it's important to be kind to yourself when things don't go as planned.

Chadwick says Wiebe embodies those qualities.

Exercise resolution not just physical

"What is so amazing about Val is she's really embraced the journey. I actually get emotional talking about it," Chadwick said, laughing and tearing up at the same time. "What I love about Val is she comes back to me and really talks to me about what's happening, not just physically, but emotionally and psychologically."

Chadwick says she's also learned a lot from Wiebe. She's confident her athlete will reach her goal.

"I think we're all trying to do meaningful work. It's meaningful to me to have been a part of it, to be helpful and to be valuable to her."