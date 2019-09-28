New Year brings new taxes, rates, regulations in Sask.

Every year when the clock strikes midnight, new rates and regulations come into effect across Saskatchewan.

Although some changes will not arrive until later in the year, such as the Federal Carbon Tax increase that applies to power and energy bills, there are a number of changes that will take effect in the new year of 2020.

Federal

The federal carbon tax will increase from $20 to $30 per tonne of emissions on April 1, 2020. Those changes apply to SaskPower and SaskEnergy bills. Municipal services like Saskatoon Light and Power historically follow the lead of SaskPower and adopt any provincial rate increases.

The federal government is providing the following climate change incentives for Saskatchewan residents:

$405 for single adults or the first adult in a couple

$202 for the second adult in a couple or the first child of a single parent

$101 for each child under 18 (starting with the second child for single parents)

These incentives mean a family of four could receive $809 annually. The credits will be paid through personal income tax returns.

Provincial

New legislation to regulate the insurance industry will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

The Insurance Act will replace the The Saskatchewan Insurance Act.

The province said the new act includes new licensing and supervision requirements and outlines new market conduct standards, among other changes it said will protect consumers.

According to the province, it also includes new complaint-handling measures so consumers know where to take complaints and disputes, such as to an ombudservice or the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

Regina

In Regina, a property tax increase of 3.25 per cent will occur in 2020. It will be the lowest increase in a decade of property tax hikes.

New smoke alarm regulations will also come into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Rental properties must now have hardwired smoke alarms with a battery back-up on levels with sleeping rooms.

Landlords must also ensure that 10-year tamper-proof lithium battery-operated smoke alarms are on all levels without sleeping rooms if they do not already have hardwired, interconnected smoke alarms. The new alarms must be in place by Jan. 1, 2020.

Landlords can be prosecuted if a fire occurs and they are in breach of the regulations.

Saskatoon

Property taxes will increase by 3.7 per cent in Saskatoon. Although the tax is increasing, it's a smaller jump than in 2019, when the tax rate went up 4.4 per cent.

Saskatoon Light and Power rates will increase by 2.4 per cent in 2020. The carbon tax charge for residential customers will increase from $0.34 per kilowatt hour to $0.63 per kWh.

Water and wastewater costs will increase by 4.1 per cent.