Latest wastewater research results show COVID-19 drop in Saskatoon, Prince Albert

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan say COVID-19 viral loads have decreased greatly over the past week in the cities they are monitoring.

A report released on Monday said samples taken from wastewater treatment plants in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford were at their lowest levels since January.

Viral loads in Prince Albert and North Battleford were so low, they were almost undetectable.

Researchers are still keeping an eye on an emerging subvariant. They said they had developed and are now validating a new test for the Omicron BA.5 subvariant. The BA.5 subvariant is now making up 22 per cent of cases across the province and seems to be on the increase in Europe.

According to researchers at the U of S, BA.5 could more easily evade immunity from both vaccination or previous infections. As a result, more people are likely to be eventually reinfected if it spreads.

The latest results from the U of S COVID wastewater study shows dropping numbers in Saskatoon. (U of S/Submitted)

Researchers use wastewater samples to predict whether cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise or fall in the future.

According to the latest wastewater samples released by the University of Regina on June 20, levels in that city had decreased slightly but remained high.

The U of R is expected to release new numbers on Monday afternoon.