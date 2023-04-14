Sask. experts urge public to get flu, COVID shots despite vaccine fatigue

As we head into cold and flu season with COVID-19 still a threat, some health experts in Saskatchewan are concerned about vaccine fatigue.

A recent survey released by the Canadian Pharmacists Association shows 54 per cent of respondents had at least some vaccine fatigue. The survey was done from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 and had 1,650 respondents.

Only 54 per cent of survey respondents said they will get the flu shot this year — a long way from the national vaccination coverage target of 80 per cent. Belief that the flu shot is unnecessary and vaccine hesitancy were the most common reasons people said they wouldn't be getting shots.

CBC spoke with people outside Merliss Belcher clinic in Saskatoon Tuesday.

Anthony Byskal won’t get his flu shot and says he feels his last COVID-19 booster was enough. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Saskatoon resident Anthony Byskal said he is not going to get his flu shot and that he thinks his last COVID-19 booster was enough.

"Personally, I haven't had COVID affect me at all or anybody close to me, so maybe I just don't understand the risk," the 25-year-old said.

Nicolaas Van Ee says he is not planning to get any more shots as he is young and has immunity. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

"I've never gotten any flu shots, so I get the flu every couple of years, but oh well, it just happens," Nicolaas Van Ee said.

The 19-year-old University of Saskatchewan student said he is not planning to get any more shots.

"I'm OK without them."

Last week, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said there is already an uptick in COVID-19 cases and urged people to get vaccinated.

"We used to have around 66 per cent uptake of the influenza vaccine in the past, especially for people 65 and older. That did go down to about 62 per cent last year, but I really hope that the influenza vaccine uptake will also come up," he said.

He said getting COVID and flu vaccines in one sitting is efficient.

"I didn't feel vaccine fatigue because I haven't had a flu shot. We always need it once a year and my last COVID-19 vaccine, the bivalent one, was a year ago as well. It's much easier now."

Joseph Blondeau, head of clinical microbiology at Royal University Hospital, said getting the shots helps protect you and others.

"People have vaccine fatigue the same as they had COVID fatigue. But you really do need to sort of dig your heels in and say, yes, I'm going to go and and get done because it's really in your best interest in order to protect yourself. There's the individual benefit and also the societal benefit," he said.

Blondeau said many people may feel their initial shots would suffice.

"I would say that there's still an advantage in getting the most recent vaccine because it's just offering you a level of protection that you don't currently have, if you only received the first two doses of the original vaccine."

Vaccinations to provide stronger immunity

Jessica Collins agreed. She got both her COVID-19 and flu shots on Tuesday.

"I think it's good for your flu shot because the vaccine changes every year and then the new Moderna vaccine has more variants that it covers. So, I just want to keep myself and my family and everybody else around safe," she said.

Jessica Collins got both her COVID-19 and flu shots on Tuesda and urges others ot do the same. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Collins urged people to let go of the vaccine fatigue and think of the longer run.

Ruth Millar has already had six COVID-19 shots and is not shy to roll up her sleeves again.

"Because I'm going to Calgary at the end of the month and I am staying with the daughter who doesn't get shots and I don't want to either pass it to or get it from her," she said.

"Such a little thing to do."

Millar said most people her age have gotten their shots and it's "silly not to get them." Doug Helfrick concurred.

"That's the biggest thing science says, so do it," he said. "We've done it on a yearly basis for many years because we travel."

Ruth Millar says most people her age have gotten their shots and it’s silly not to get them. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Brandon Newton said he understands people experiencing vaccine fatigue, but that it's better to get the shots than receive permanent lung or brain damage risks associated with COVID-19.

"If you're tired of getting the shots, that's understandable. It's exhausting to go out and get a shot every so often. But there are permanent health effects that are associated with not getting the shot," they said.

"It sucks to have a sore arm and fatigue for a day but it's definitely better than the alternative."

Michael Fougere, the CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan, urges Canadians to opt for their shots to avoid illnesses and hospitalizations. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

Michael Fougere, the CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan, said there are a variety of reasons for vaccine fatigue.

"We do have good knowledge of people saying that they don't think they need to be vaccinated, and I'm speaking of COVID-19 in particular. They're tired of getting vaccinated," he told the CBC's Afternoon Edition.

"People don't think the vaccinations are safe or don't believe in in COVID-19 and then of course they've already had the booster shot."

Fougere said some pharmacists are worried that it's deterring people from getting vaccinated. He said a booster shot this fall can boost immunity and provide more safety to infants, seniors and people with pre-existing conditions.

"These vaccinations do not last for a long period of time. If there's an available vaccine that is more protective of it, you should be taking those. No question about that. It's been proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that vaccination reduces health risks."

Listen to Fougere's interview on The Afternoon Edition: