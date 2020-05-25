New signage on South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon reminds water vessel operators of speed limits

If you're cruising the South Saskatchewan River River just past the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge you'll see some new posted speed limits.

The signs were put up by the Saskatoon Canoe Club and Inland Marine Technologies after they received authorization from Transport Canada.

The notices are on floating platforms near the Sid Buckwold Bridge to mark the start of the area between that bridge and the Gordie Howe Bridge, where power-driven vessels must stay within 30 metres of the east bank and obey a 30 km/h speed limit.

The speed limits and other restrictions have been in place for at least 30 years, but few people know about them, said John McClean, a board member of the Saskatoon Canoe Club.

"It's kind of the same situation as if you had a roadway with no speed limit signs or no lane markings or anything like that," he said. "So if there's no information telling vessels where they can or can't be on the river, and how fast they're allowed to go and stuff like that, it's pretty hard to expect people to follow those rules if they don't know what the rules are in the first place."

McClean said the aim of the new signs on the river is to educate river users about rules to help them operate within the law, and most importantly, safely.

People canoeing on the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

Last year signage at the public-use boat launch just north of the Broadway Bridge was updated to better communicate these restrictions to river users.

McClean said that section of the river attracts human-powered vessels, many just learning to paddle or row in current, and the restrictions are designed to protect those river users while giving everyone access.

And with COVID-19 he thinks more people will use the river as fewer people may head to the lakes and campgrounds will only be at half capacity.

"Some people have a little more free time that they're looking to spend doing some kind of nice physical activity outside so canoeing and kayaking is an ideal thing to do for that," said McClean, adding, "It's easy to keep your physical distance when you're on the river."

Everyone from canoers to wake boarders to the Prairie Lily Riverboat have a right to be on the river and the signs are designed to help keep everyone safe.

"The river is a great place to enjoy – especially this summer. But we have seen some very dangerous things happen on the river, mainly due to lack of situational awareness," said Mike Steckhan, who operates the Prairie Lily and owns Inland Marine Technologies. "Respect for others on the water is paramount to everyone's safety."

Canoe club open for the season

McClean said the canoe club opened its doors on Sunday, though with a number of restrictions.

"We are not having any group paddles or group lessons,which is normally a major part of our activities, and we don't have any social events going on," he said.

They also have to disinfect all the boats and paddles and anything that people touch after each use.

That means the club is only open when there is staff there.

A membership is $60 for adults and kids under-18 are free with their parents or guardians.

"It's really a good way to get on the river," McClean said. "Especially for people that are starting out and are not sure if they want to spend $2,000 or $3,000 on a boat."