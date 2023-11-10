Sask. allocates funding for 2,349 new regulated daycare spaces

Saskatchewan has hit its $10-a-day daycare goal, but has been falling short on child-care space demand. In an effort to fix that, the provincial and federal governments announced 2,349 new regulated child-care spaces across Saskatchewan Friday.

It's been more than two years since the federal and Saskatchewan governments signed the Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, committing to a $10-a-day price ceiling for regulated child care in the province.

Under the agreement, Saskatchewan committed to creating 28,000 new regulated early learning and child care spaces within five years. The latest addition of 2,349 spaces brings the total up to about 5,700 spaces added since August 2021, the province said.

The money for the new spaces is allocated to the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan government and 50 other organizations in 41 communities, to either construct new facilities or expand existing ones. The province plans to allocate nearly 400 additional funded spaces through an application process.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said there have been challenges on the way to meeting that demand for child-care spots.

"Child care was largely unregulated in the province," Cockrill said. "Because only licensed spaces are eligible for funding under this agreement, there's a process to try and move some of those unlicensed spaces to licensed. It's kind of like building an airplane while you're flying it in the air."

Cockrill said hiring more people to staff those spaces has also been challenging.

"We have a growing province. As a ministry we've enhanced the early childhood educator wage enhancement grant as a recruitment and retention strategy," he said.

Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) president Glen McCallum was at Friday's announcement. He said that providing culturally safe spaces for Métis children in their early years is key.

"We know from various studies and our history that children who are raised with their identity, culture, language and values have a stronger chance of thriving," McCallum said.

MN-S is actively acquiring land in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Regina for 90-space child-care centres in each of those cities.

Funding for these initiatives comes from the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, injecting nearly $1.1 billion over five years into child care in Saskatchewan. The province has allocated $23.5 million for the 2,349 regulated spaces announced Friday.