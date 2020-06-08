New Phase 3 rules mean more Sask. families can gather together

As more business open across Saskatchewan, the Ministry of Health is also relaxing its rules on the number of families people can safely visit.

As of Monday, extended household groups are now set at three to five families, to a maximum of 15 people.

The changes are part of Phase 3 of Re-open Saskatchewan, the province's plan to return life to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday night, Premier Scott Moe took to Twitter to remind people of the new changes.

As part of Phase 3 of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReOpenSK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReOpenSK</a>, public gathering sizes will increase to 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.<br><br>Please remember to practice physical distancing of 2 meters between each person - as any gathering increases the risk of spreading <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19SK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19SK</a>. <a href="https://t.co/mF3iVgQv99">pic.twitter.com/mF3iVgQv99</a> —@PremierScottMoe

Last month, the province asked people to limit their 'extended household groups' to ten people.

The change comes as active cases of COVID-19 continues to decline. On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced there are 16 active cases in the province, with 12 more people declared recovered.

The Ministry of Health continues to ask that people in the household group stay consistent, and that people from different households should not be included.

It also warns that elderly people or people with chronic health conditions are still at greater risk from COVID-19.

The notice said people within the groups don't need to follow social distancing, but should still regularly wash their hands and gather outside if possible.

Open for business

Meanwhile, a large number of businesses, from aestheticians to bars and restaurants will be allowed to open Monday under Phase 3 guidelines.

Churches and gyms will also be allowed to open as well as child care facilities.

All of the businesses and organizations will still have to follow strict social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants will be limited to 50 per cent capacity and must have two metres between dining parties.

Dance floors, pool tables and Video Lottery Terminals will not be allowed to be used.

Churches will be allowed to seat one-third of the building's occupancy, up to a maximum of 30 people.