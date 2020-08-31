New online poll puts support for Sask. Premier Scott Moe at 59 per cent

A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute found a lot of support for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe heading into this year's provincial election.

According to a study released Monday, Moe had the support of 59 per cent of those who took part in the online survey, which was conducted between Aug. 26 to 30.

That was a small decline from May, where Moe received a 65 per cent approval rating.

The poll placed Moe squarely in the middle of other Canadian premiers. British Columbia Premier John Horgan received 69 per cent support in the poll, while Newfoundland Premier Andrew Furey received an approval rating of 34 per cent.

The poll found 38 per cent of people did not think Moe was doing a good job, and three per cent replied they weren't sure.

The Angus Reid Institute held the online survey from Aug. 26 to 30, 2020, among a representative randomized sample of 4,703 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

In Saskatchewan, 446 people responded to the survey, giving it a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by the Angus Reid Institute.

A poll released in July by EKOS Research had the Sask. Party leading the NDP by 25 points among decided voters, 57 per cent to 32 per cent.