New minister for seniors in Sask. sees much work ahead

Saskatchewan's new Minister Responsible for Seniors says there is much work to do in meeting the needs of this growing and unique demographic.

Melville-Saltcoats MLA Warren Kaeding was handed the task in a cabinet shuffle last week.

"I believe the Premier just felt it was time to really formalize this role and provide responsibility specifically to do with seniors because they need to be represented," said Kaeding.

It's a challenging portfolio, according to Kaeding.

"I see there being a number of priorities but certainly focusing on the health care, long term care and palliative care," he said.

"I look at seniors in the workforce. I look at social isolation in rural and in Northern communities. I certainly want to focus on preventative health care and keeping our seniors in their homes in their communities as absolutely long as possible."

MLA Warren Kaeding, the new minister in charge of seniors issues speaks to reporters in this CBC file photo. (Alex Brockman/CBC News)

Needs are unique and wide ranging

Kaeding said he recognizes that seniors in this province are dealing with a diversity of issues ranging from crime to technology.

"I know I struggle with my mom all the time," said Kaeding. "She has a cell phone and doesn't use it, certainly isn't connected to the internet."

Seniors have also been among the most vocal critics of the provincial government's decision to scrap the Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC), a publicly funded bus service.

Kaeding said that all issues are open to discussion, but that in his mind, most communities have been able to adjust to the loss of STC and to fill the gaps where transportation is needed.

"I think the private sector can provide you know a very flexible you know extremely mobile type of system probably far better than what government can," he said.