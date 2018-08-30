New impaired driving laws take effect September 1

SGI Minister Joe Hargrave is confident new impaired driving laws will stand up to any court challenge, but a Saskatoon defence lawyer isn't so sure.

New laws take effect September 1. They include zero tolerance for all drug-impaired drivers, immediate licence suspensions, vehicle seizures for up to 60 days and a licence suspension for up to five years if convicted.

There are also stiffer penalties for those who drive impaired with children in the vehicle.

Hargrave said the number of people charged with impaired driving could rise, but the priority is making Saskatchewan roads as safe as possible.

Defense lawyer Brian Pfefferle said he expects lawyers to challenge the new impaired driving laws and testing methods. (Jason Warick)

"We want people to get the message that driving impaired is not acceptable. If more people are charged, so be it," Hargrave told reporters Thursday.

Hargrave also expects legal challenges once people begin to be charged. But he's confident the laws will stand up in court.

Saskatoon lawyer Brian Pfefferle said there are many issues with the new rules. He said there's also controversy over the effectiveness of the drug testing machines. He said he expects lawyers to challenge the charges.

"I fully anticipate this scientific debate may play out in courtrooms across the country," Pfefferle said.