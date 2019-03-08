A new $407-million secure psychiatric hospital opened Friday in North Battleford.

The Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford (SHNB) replaces the province's first mental hospital, Saskatchewan Hospital, which opened in 1914.

The new facility has 284 official beds. That includes 188 psychiatric rehabilitation beds and a separate secure wing with 96 beds for offenders living with mental health issues.

All patients from the old Saskatchewan Hospital have been relocated to the new facility.

Saskatchewan Hospital, built in 1913 as the province's first mental hospital, closed in 2018. (Bill Graveland/The Canadian Press)

The new facility includes private rooms and enhanced mental health treatment.

"This facility will allow us to better address the needs of offenders in a therapeutic environment, and will allow for improved assessment, treatment, and rehabilitation for offenders living with mental health challenges," said provincial Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell.

The hospital is a P3 project and was the largest investment in mental health services in the history of the province.

At its peak the old Saskatchewan Hospital, a massive red-brick complex with a scenic view of the North Saskatchewan River, was a community unto itself.

It had its own barns, cattle, grain field, school and chapel — even a curling club and legion.

For more than a century, it provided care for thousands of mentally ill patients.