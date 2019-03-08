New 284-bed secure psychiatric facility opens in North Battleford
New hospital replaces century-old facility that provided care for thousands
A new $407-million secure psychiatric hospital opened Friday in North Battleford.
The Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford (SHNB) replaces the province's first mental hospital, Saskatchewan Hospital, which opened in 1914.
The new facility has 284 official beds. That includes 188 psychiatric rehabilitation beds and a separate secure wing with 96 beds for offenders living with mental health issues.
All patients from the old Saskatchewan Hospital have been relocated to the new facility.
The new facility includes private rooms and enhanced mental health treatment.
"This facility will allow us to better address the needs of offenders in a therapeutic environment, and will allow for improved assessment, treatment, and rehabilitation for offenders living with mental health challenges," said provincial Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell.
The hospital is a P3 project and was the largest investment in mental health services in the history of the province.
At its peak the old Saskatchewan Hospital, a massive red-brick complex with a scenic view of the North Saskatchewan River, was a community unto itself.
It had its own barns, cattle, grain field, school and chapel — even a curling club and legion.
For more than a century, it provided care for thousands of mentally ill patients.
with CP Files
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.