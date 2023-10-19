'Never too late' to shelve Parents' Bill of Rights, says Sask. Human Rights Commission

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission is calling the government's Parents' Bill of Rights disappointing and polarizing.

And just like the commissioner who resigned this week, the commission is again calling on the government to shelve the legislation.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, it said the government should work with the commission to find a "middle ground."

It urged the government to "slow down and reconsider the legislation and the effect that it may have on vulnerable youth in our province. It is never too late for sober second thought."

It said meaningful consultation with all parties is necessary before proceeding. The commission is willing to help the government make an informed decision.

"People on both sides of the debate look to protect children. The disagreement lies in how best to do that," read the statement.

Human Rights Commissioner Heather Kuttai resigned this week in protest of the bill. Kuttai is a former Paralympian and award-winning human rights advocate who'd held the position for nearly 10 years.

Interim commissioner Barry Wilcox said in a statement Wednesday that it was unfortunate to lose Kuttai "but I understand and have great respect for her decision. It takes true strength and determination to take such definitive action.

"Her commitment to human rights and advocacy for social justice can never be questioned. Her efforts have helped

improve our communities and made this province a better place. Both she and her family are true champions for human rights in Saskatchewan."

Debate is expected to continue at the legislature today on the Parents' Bill of Rights. It would make it mandatory for school officials to notify parents if a student wishes to change their name or gender identity at school.

A judge had ordered the policy be paused, saying there's no evidence the government did any meaningful consultation with teachers, students or parents.

Premier Scott Moe is introducing the new bill as a way to invoke the notwithstanding clause and override the judge's order. Moe has said parents should be involved in major decisions for their children, and he'll use all available tools to ensure that happens.