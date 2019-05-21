Neil Sedgewick, beloved Saskatoon teacher, coach and singer, dead at age 66

Neil Sedgewick was passionate about a lot of things and he excelled at them all.

Teaching, gymnastics, skiing, singing, electrical work and storytelling — Saskatoon's Sedgewick could do it all.

He shared all that knowledge with thousands of people whose lives he influenced throughout the years.

Sedgewick died suddenly of a heart attack last Wednesday during a Fireside Singers performance of Evita. He was 66.

Former students, members of the Fireside Singers and cross country skiers are all mourning his death.

Sedgewick touched thousands of lives through his many and varied endeavours.

He was a competitive gymnast and pianist. He taught in the Saskatoon Public School system for 30 years before becoming a journeyman electrician.

He was also music director and Sub-Deacon in his church, taught cross-country skiing with the Saskatoon Nordic Ski Club and performed with Fireside singers for 20 years.

Dana Amos's children were taught and coached by Sedgewick and she later coached with him at the Saskatoon Nordic Ski Club.

Neil Sedgewick always made learning fun. (Jason Warick)

Amos said she remembers Sedgewick as a fun loving, outgoing individual who had a great zest for life and interest in others.

"Neil was a person that just lit up the room," Amos told Jennifer Quesnel on CBC's Saskatoon Morning . "If he had a captive audience he could tell you stories about anything. Anybody could bring up a topic and he would have something that he did in life that reflected that as well."

Her son Logan Amos said he and everyone else taught or coached by Sedgewick came away a better person.

"He really inspired me to do my best. He set the bar really high," Logan said. "He was a very good role model for me personally and influenced many other kids as well with his coaching."

Logan said Sedgewick taught him to think outside the box and "just to be the person you are and not be someone else."

Neil Sedgewick with some of the skiers he taught at the Saskatoon Nordic Ski Club. (Jason Warick)

Dana said Sedgewick was never satisfied to just know someone's name.

"He really dug deep to get to know every individual that he ever met," she said.

Dana remembered coaching youngsters with Sedgewick who, by the end of a hour and a half lesson, would have everyone's name down pat.

"[But] he was never OK with just knowing your name," she said. "He needed to know something about you and what made you tick. That is what made him so unique."

Sedgewick is survived by his wife Janet, two children and their spouses and two grandchildren.

His funeral was held Tuesday morning at Circle Drive Alliance Church.