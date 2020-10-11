Sask. NDP commits to $15 per hour minimum wage, bringing back film tax credit

The provincial NDP committed to phasing in a $15 per hour minimum wage on Sunday.

Party Leader Ryan Meili made the announcement in Saskatoon and said the minimum wage change would take effect in the party's first term of leadership, should it win the Oct. 26 election.

"We'll be giving a rebate for the smallest businesses, those making less than $200,000 in income," Meili said.

He said the party was confident the wage rebate would ensure businesses forced to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic would be able to remain open while ensuring businesses in the smallest sectors are able to do well.

Meili said along with helping employees, increasing the minimum wage would allow for more money to circulate in Saskatchewan's economy, which he said would allow more people to support small businesses in their communities.

An NDP press release laid out how the wage increase and subsequent rebate would work for a time period from 2021 to 2025:

26.25 cents per employee hour at $12.50 in 2021-22 ($1.05 increase in minimum wage).

51.25 cents per employee hour at $13.50 in 2022-23 ($1.00 increase in minimum wage).

76.25 cents per employee hour at $14.50 in 2023-24 ($1.00 increase in minimum wage).

88.75 cents per employee hour at $15.00 in 2024-25 ($0.50 increase in minimum wage).

Meili said the minimum wage increase is part of the process toward creating a living wage for people in Saskatchewan.

A minimum wage is the legal minimum employers are required to pay employees, while a living wage is the amount of income someone needs to support themselves and their family, based on the actual cost of living in a community.

"That conversation about a living wage, I think that's really important," Meili said.

"We want to ensure people who are working full-time are earning what they need to be able to support themselves and their family."

Also on Sunday, it was promised that the film tax credit, eliminated in 2012, would be resurrected under an NDP government.

"We know that a movie is coming out this weekend about the life of Percy Schmeiser, a Saskatchewan story, filmed in Manitoba," Meili said.

"The Sask. Party killed off the film industry when they killed off the tax credit."

Meili said reviving the tax credit would be one way the party plans to diversify Saskatchewan's economy.