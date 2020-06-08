NDP calls Sask. minimum wage hike an 'insult' to workers

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling the provincial government's planned minimum wage increase an "insult" to workers.

The Saskatchewan Party government announced last week that the minimum wage would increase to $11.45 per hour — an increase of 13 cents per hour — on October 1, 2020.

Opposition leader Ryan Meili is instead demanding a $15 an hour minimum wage.

Thirteen cents doesn't get you very far. - Ryan Meili

The province noted this is the 12th increase since 2007. The minimum wage now increases automatically every year based on an indexation formula established in 2011.

"We have established sustainable and predictable minimum wage increases," said Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan. "This helps families plan ahead and creates an environment for new workers to enter the workforce."

Meili promises $15 minimum wage

Meili said the planned hike is of no help at all.

"Thirteen cents doesn't get you very far and it doesn't help the majority of families that were already living paycheque to paycheque before COVID-19," he said.

Meili said that if the NDP forms government, it will deliver a $15 an hour minimum wage within its first term.

According to the Retail Council of Canada, Saskatchewan currently has the lowest minimum wage in Canada.