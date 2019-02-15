National protest convoy rolls through Saskatchewan

A large group of unhappy oil and gas workers roared out of White City, Sask., Friday morning continuing toward Ottawa.

The United We Roll protest is a collection of people driving across the country to protest federal policies like the carbon tax. It started in Red Deer Thursday morning with 170 trucks. Another 20 trucks are expected to join the group as it travels through Saskatchewan.

"I just hope this unites the rest of Canada and everybody gets together and collectively as one," said business owner Brent Aupperle, one of the convoy members. "That's what this is mainly about — trying to unite our country."

Aupperle said his company focuses on mechanical work like boilers, heating, cooling and ventilation. He said business has been slow.

"Not missing a bunch really right now," he said. "You make a point to do the things you need to do for your country."

The group is mainly focused on federal policies like Bill C69, which opponents worry will negatively impact pipeline building projects, but Aupperle said the group has a number of aims in mind.

"It's for a variety of reasons," he said. "The carbon taxes, building pipelines and some of the U.N. pacts. I think everybody across Canada has different reasons for being here joining the convoy."

While the convoy has been linked to previous yellow vest protests, which were against Canada's support of a UN migration pact, the convoy's leadership has maintained it is solely interested in oil and gas-related issues.

Protesters hope to arrive in Ottawa Tuesday with a convoy of 200 truckers.