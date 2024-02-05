No charges laid in death of cyclist Natasha Fox: Saskatoon police

Following a months-long investigation into the death of a cyclist on a busy Saskatoon street last summer, Saskatoon police say no one will be charged.

On the afternoon of May 24, Natasha Fox was hit and killed by a cement truck at the intersection of Wiggins Avenue and College Drive — one of the city's busiest stretches which runs the length of the University of Saskatchewan and is one of the main feeders into Saskatoon's downtown.

Fox, 33, was a teacher and an accomplished athlete. She had been biking with her two children who were unharmed.

The Saskatoon Police Service had said shortly after the accident it didn't expect any charges to come from the accident. On Monday, it said the investigation had concluded and Fox's family was notified in January.

Natasha's husband, Tod Fox, provided CBC with a written statement on behalf of the family.

"We, the family of Natasha Fox, met with the Saskatoon Police Service to review the results of their investigation. We agree with their findings that Natasha's tragic passing was an accident," it said.

"We are satisfied that they were thorough and agree with their conclusion that no charges are warranted. We would like to thank the SPS for all that they have done."

The statement thanked family, friends, neighbours and members of the University of Saskatchewan, Husky Athletics and Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Division for their support.

Tod Fox pleads with Saskatoon city council for bike safety improvements: Husband of Saskatoon cyclist killed by cement truck speaks to city council. Tod Fox, the husband of the Saskatoon cyclist who was killed by cement truck last month, makes an impassioned plea to city council for better road safety.

Following her death, Tod spoke to Saskatoon city council, advocating for better bike safety in the city. It ended with a unanimous council vote to hold a safety audit at the intersection, expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to the city's transportation director.

In an email, the City of Saskatoon said administration is set to bring the audit report to the standing policy committee on transportation in March.

Calls for better bike safety were reinvigorated shortly after Natasha's death when a 36-year-old father of two was hit while biking in Saskatoon in September. He later died of his injuries, marking the second cyclist death in the city in 2023.

From 2017 to 2022, Saskatoon had one fatal cyclist collision, according to SGI statistics.