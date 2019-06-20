Sask. government MLA accused of assaulting 87-year-old woman and her son

An 87-year-old woman and her son say they were assaulted by a veteran Saskatchewan MLA.

CBC News has obtained documents confirming Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson has been interviewed by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS). The documents say that SPS has concluded its investigation and the results have been passed to provincial Crown prosecutors to decide on possible charges.

The complaints against Wilson were made by 87-year-old Lorraine Kingsley Helbig — who was married to Wilson's father until his recent death after the alleged incident — and Kingsley Helbig's son Eric Hocknes. It all stemmed from a bitter family estate dispute, according to the alleged victims.

Kingsley Helbig and Hocknes say they are growing impatient. According to the documents, the police investigation into the March 21 incident took slightly more than two weeks, but provincial Crown prosecutors have been reviewing the file for more than two months.

"I don't want it pushed under the carpet, and that's what I'm afraid they're trying to do," Kingsley Helbig said. "What's the hold up?"

She and her son would like the file reviewed by out-of-province prosecutors because Wilson is a member of the government.

87-year-old Lorraine Kingsley Helbig (pictured with her late husband Walter Helbig) and her son say they were assaulted in March by Saskatchewan MLA Nadine Wilson. (submitted by Catherine Heinz)

Ministry of Justice officials declined to say whether the case is being handled internally. It's also unclear when any decision on charges will be made.

"Prosecutions does not comment on whether or not they are reviewing a file," a Ministry of Justice official said in an email.

Saskatoon police said they can't provide any details because the file "is still ongoing and with the prosecutors."

An official in the Saskatchewan Party caucus office declined to say when they learned of the investigation. He did say Wilson remains in caucus performing her regular MLA duties.

"As this is a personal matter that does not relate to her role as an MLA, Ms. Wilson's status in caucus has not changed," the official said in an email.

He referred questions to Wilson's lawyer in Prince Albert, who did not return interview requests. Calls to Wilson's office were also not returned.

Alleged victims offer account of incident

In March, Kingsley Helbig was living in a Saskatoon apartment with her husband of 20 years, Walter Helbig, who was Wilson's father.

Kingsley Helbig said she was watching TV and her husband was napping in the bedroom when she heard a knock at the apartment door. She said she couldn't see anyone through the peep hole and got no response when she asked who it was.

She said that when she opened the door slightly, Wilson "whammed the door" open, injuring Kingsley Helbig's arm and scratching her chest.

"I sort of bounced back against the dining room table," Kingsley Helbig said.

She said Wilson went to the room where her husband, who was afflicted with dementia, was sleeping and woke him up.

Kingsley Helbig said she phoned her son, Hocknes, who rushed over from his nearby home.

Hocknes said he told Wilson to leave and, when she refused, threw Wilson's purse into the hall, planning to lock the door after she retrieved it.

He said Wilson then kicked and punched him repeatedly, knocking out his hearing aid and breaking it.

Kingsley Helbig called police. She said Wilson left before officers arrived minutes later.

"Something has to be done about this," Hocknes said.

Walter Helbig died April 30. Kingsley Helbig said she didn't feel safe in the apartment anymore. She's now living in Alberta with her daughter, Catherine Heinz.

"I hope the truth is going to win out," Heinz said. "The longer you wait, the less hope you have."

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Wilson was first elected in 2007 and has been re-elected twice. She's served in several roles and is currently the Provincial Secretary and a member of the Standing Committee on Human Services. In January, she was acclaimed as the Sask. Party candidate in her riding for the next election.