Future of Mystic Java in Saskatoon uncertain

The operators of a local coffee chain say they're feeling abandoned after a majority shareholder resigned from the business, leaving its future uncertain.

Mystic Java had originally operated five coffee shops in Saskatoon, but at least four of them are closed and whether or not they'll be reopening is unknown.

"We don't have coffee beans, we don't have the stuff from Cisco, I mean, how can we open the store without coffee beans," said Guimei Hao, one of Mystic Java's directors.

She claims the shop has been unable to pay bills or acquire supplies without the support of the majority shareholder, who left his position at the company in early February.

Hao has been a director at the company since she and her husband, Wei Zhang, purchased it in 2011​​​​​​, and said over the last decade, the store has become like a child to her.

She said the couple has tried to reach out to Michael Zhou, the majority shareholder, numerous times with their concerns, but have been unsuccessful in addressing the issue.

However, when reached by CBC, Zhou said he worked hard to try and make the business successful, with an accountant claiming there were signs of mismanagement at the chain like questionably high bills and issues around cash flow.

"I believe I did my best," he said. "I put so much into the company and I tried my best. The truth is the company has no money."

He said over the past two years, he injected his personal funds into the business when it became unstable, but said he's not sure what else he can do to help.

Hao said she's still trying to get the issue resolved, but says the stores may remained closed and the chain may go under completely if they can't find a solution.

Zhou and his accountant said all employees have been paid to date.