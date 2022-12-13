Saskatoon murder victim Tristen Roy was killed because he happened to be wearing the wrong colour, court hears

Warning: this story contains graphic details.

A Saskatoon court heard Tuesday how Tristen Roy died for wearing black and stepping outside a house at the wrong time.

The 21-year-old father was shot once in the head while standing on a front lawn at around midnight on July 29, 2020.

The two men who killed him were members of the West Side Outlaws street gang. Arizona Lagimodiere pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and Trystin Spyglass pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

They were seeking revenge for a shooting a month earlier which had seen a member of the Terror Squad gang kill a member of the West Side Outlaws.

"Tristen Roy was not a gang member and not associated to the Terror Squad. He happened to come out of a residence on that block, which they believed was associated to the Terror Squad," prosecutor Carla Dewar said Tuesday at Court of King's Bench.

"He was outside, he happened to be wearing black, which is the Terror Squad colour, and Mr. Lagimodiere then shot the .22 rifle out of the window of the vehicle approximately 10 times, hitting Mr. Roy once in the back of his ear."

Police at the scene where Tristen Roy was killed. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Dewar further detailed what happened that summer night.

Lagimodiere, Spyglass and a young woman were driving around the city looking for a Terror Squad member to shoot. Earlier in the month, Lagimodiere had been with fellow gang member Dartagnan Whitehead on the night Whitehead was shot and killed.

"The plan for the evening was to attempt to locate any Terror Squad member to enact some sort of revenge," Dewar said.

The trio roamed the city, stopping at various houses to ingest methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin. Spyglass had a sawed-off semi-automatic .22 calibre rifle.

They ended up at 320 Avenue U S., which Lagimodiere believed to be a Terror Squad house. It was not.

They spotted Roy out front and shot at him 10 times, hitting him once. He died at the scene.

Dewar said the facts of the case are disturbing.

"It is absolutely not an anomaly. It is very much, unfortunately, an aspect that is a reality at this point in time," she said outside court.

"We used to see situations where something very significant would happen and there would be some retaliation which was, you know, targeted and between two groups and didn't involve any potential members of the public. We now are seeing individuals who happen to just be, as Mr. Roy was, wearing a particular colour and being attacked by rival gang members just as a result of that."

The two guilty men will be back in court Jan. 24 for sentencing. Dewar anticipates a joint submission of 17 years for Spyglass on the manslaughter plea. Lagimodiere is expected to get a life sentence with no chance of parole for 16 years.

Extra security had to be called into the courtroom Tuesday. At one point, Roy's father rushed Spyglass in the prisoner's box, yelling "you killed my son."

As the father was restrained, Roy's mother yelled at Lagimodiere, "I curse you."