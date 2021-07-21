Murder suspect who police say tried to slip into U.S. undetected sent back to Saskatoon to face charges

A man wanted in a deadly shooting in Saskatoon has been returned to the city to face charges after an ill-fated attempt to cross into the United States.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Afrah Ali in August 2020 after Logan Nayneecassum was fatally shot outside of a restaurant on Slimmon Road in Saskatoon.

Ali resurfaced in January 2021, when he and some others tried to slip into the U.S. undetected. The trio tripped trail cameras along the border, alerting law enforcement officials.

Ali and the others managed to make it to a car and led police on a pursuit until Montana officers were able to use a vehicle immobilization device to stop the suspects and take them into custody.

Saskatoon police said Ali was returned to the city on Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday to face a charge of second-degree murder.