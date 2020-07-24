Longtime inmate's death at Saskatchewan Penitentiary believed to be from natural causes: CSC

A convicted murderer who had been in prison since 1981 died Tuesday at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Sask.

Dennis Bunn appears to have died of natural causes, said a Correctional Services Canada (CSC) news release.

Bunn had been in prison for the 1980 murders of two women in Winnipeg.

He was serving an indeterminate sentence for those murders as well as for assault causing bodily harm.