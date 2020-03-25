Municipalities of Sask. urges small towns to act as if COVID-19 is there, regardless of confirmed cases

For Nancy Brunt, it started with a Facebook post.

Brunt is the mayor of Kamsack, Sk., a community of 1,900 in the province's southeast. Like many, she's tracking the province's daily releases on presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, a post appeared on Facebook claiming, "two people in the Kamsack area are recovering at home after positive COVID-19 results."

The post did not come from the Saskatchewan Health Authority. It is unclear whether the post is legitimate or not.

Regardless, it rattled Brunt and made her question how the province is releasing information.

"It's a little frustrating because of course they're reporting every day, and they're saying this number of cases come out of Regina, Saskatoon, Humboldt," she said.

"All of a sudden we're reading a Facebook post that says there's two positives in the Kamsack area."

The province's chief medical health officer is aware of these concerns. Dr. Saquib Shahab offered some straightforward advice.

"You have to act as if, anywhere in Saskatchewan, as if there's unknown community transmission. That's not a reason to panic. It's a reason to be very thoughtful about day-to-day activities."

These comments are echoed by Gordon Barnhart, president of Municipalities of Saskatchewan. It represents cities, towns and villages across the province.

Barnhart said that everyone should be following the public health guidelines as outlined.

"There could be someone in your community that has no signs or symptoms and does have the virus and could be spreading it," he said.

"Take those steps, whether there is someone in your community or not."