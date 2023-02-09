Multiple agencies investigating remand death at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

Multiple agencies are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Feb. 8.

Officials with the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said in a statement Thursday that the young man was found unresponsive in his cell around 10 p.m. CST.

Staff tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

City police, the coroners service and the ministry are all investigating.

The government statement said that foul play is not suspected at this time and that the death is not related to COVID-19.

The 20-year-old was on remand when he died. This means he had been charged — but not convicted — of an offence. The ministry did not say what he had been charged with, or how long he'd been at the jail.