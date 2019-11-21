Sask. RCMP investigating multi-vehicle crash near Lloydminster

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a multi-vehicle collision north of Lloydminster.

Little information was provided, but according to a Wednesday evening news release, the collision occurred north of the community on Highway 17, near Township Road 510.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of traffic are being rerouted as police investigate.

There was no information provided on potential injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

In the release, RCMP cautioned drivers to be careful while driving, as road conditions in the area are icy.

Lloydminster is roughly 255 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, on the Saskatchewan-Alberta border.