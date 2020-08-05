Oh deer! Mule deer family sets up home in park near Saskatoon Zoo

Jeff Mitchell is used to caring for animals inside the gates of the Saskatoon Zoo, but a family of deer have chosen a different location.

Around three and a half months ago, while the Saskatoon Zoo and Forestry Farm Park was still closed due to COVID-19, a pregnant mule deer wandered into the park.

The doe had babies. Since the park reopened last month, the young family has continued to quietly graze through the massive forestry farm, trying to avoid traffic and park goers.

"It's getting about time that I'm more worried for her and for the young ones," said Mitchell, manager of the Saskatoon Zoo.

"So, we're starting to look at ways of getting them out of the park."

Getting the deer out of the massive open park, which includes a playground, picnic spots, wide open fields and an entire lake, could prove to be challenging.

Mitchell said zoo staff are wary about using tranquillizer darts due to the fawns' age.

The current plan is to gently herd the deer toward the park's boundary with the city's northeast swale and release them there.

"We're probably going to end up creating a huge skirmish line and kind of just walking them over to one of our fence lines," he said.

"Hopefully when they get down to the swale, they'll be perfectly safe down there."

Mitchell said he has received several calls from the public, wondering if he's had any recent escapees from the zoo.

He said he hasn't had any issues with the family.

"I like to think of them just as much visitors to the park as the public who come here and the people who get to enjoy the park."