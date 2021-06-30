'It's totally ridiculous:' Sask. MPs, political organizer added to Russian blacklist

Regina-Wascana MP Michael Kram says he was taken off-guard when he discovered he had been banned from travelling to Russia.

On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent out a blacklist containing more than 300 Canadians. The list included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, most MPs across the country and a handful of other people deemed to be hostile to Russia.

The Russian ministry stated the list was compiled in response to sanctions that have been placed on Russia during the invasion of Ukraine.

"It's totally ridiculous," said Kram.

"In a way, I consider it to be a good thing. It shows that Canada and the MPs are on the right track in standing with Ukraine and not supporting this horrible invasion."

Canada has sanctioned business leaders, organizations and companies with ties to Russian premier Vladimir Putin as well as the country's military and security services.

Last week, Canada placed sanctions on Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, a large shareholder in Evraz, a steel-making company that employs 1,700 people at its Regina plant alone.

The sanctioned people have had their Canadian assets frozen and will be prevented from doing business in the country.

Kram recently started a website to promote solidarity with Ukraine and a petition against the occupation.

"We have to come together and say this invasion is wrong," Kram said.

"You cannot just roll your tanks into another country and take over."

Former Conservative Party leader and current Regina-Qu'Appelle MP Andrew Scheer has been on a Russian travel blacklist since 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea.

Not surprised

Meanwhile, John Denysek, former president of Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Saskatchewan, said he was not surprised to see his name on the list, along with other pro-Ukraine organizers.

Denysek found out he was on the list after being contacted by the congress office.

"It wasn't a complete surprise, but it does highlight the desperation as they try to justify the war in Ukraine, which is totally unjustifiable," said Denysek.

"I hope in the coming days a resolution is found and that the senselessness can stop."

Eleven high-ranking members of the congress from across the country have been added to the list.

Before his presidency ended this month, Denysek helped organize rallies across the province to raise awareness of the invasion and to raise money for people who need help.

Denysek said the thought of being banned from Russia right now was not tremendously disappointing.

"No plans for a trip to Russia," he said. "No fears there."