Sask. mother launches new legal fight to bring daughter, granddaughter to Canada as refugees

A Saskatoon woman is hoping a judicial review will lead to her daughter finally being able to come to Canada as a refugee.

CBC is not identifying the people involved to protect the daughter. "Nahid" (not her real name) was allegedly the victim of sexual assault. Her lawyer has also filed for a confidentiality order in federal court.

For years, Canada's Department of Citizenship and Immigration has turned down numerous requests to bring Nahid to Canada, frustrating her mother, "Suraya" (not her real name).

"I'm praying," said Suraya. "I'm just waiting for some kindness from the [Canadian] government."

Nahid is currently living as a refugee in Turkey with her daughter after fleeing Iran. She says she was abused by her family and raped while she was in Iran.

After becoming pregnant, Nahid felt it wasn't safe to stay in the country and fled.

Suraya said her granddaughter has many health problems that stem from an infection she had when she was a baby. The now-four-year-old child cannot talk or eat solid food.

Last week, Nahid's lawyer filed an unusual request with the Federal Court of Canada. Her lawyer is asking for the judge to take the case out of the immigration department's hands and make a ruling on the case.

"We want someone to really take a very impartial look at this," said lawyer Warda Shazadi Meighen.

"If Nahid is inadmissible to Canada, then victims of domestic abuse who are forced to act against their will will also be in this position."

Abusive situation

According to Nahid's family, the Canadian government may be hesitant to grant her entry into Canada because she worked for her father's company in Iran. Nahid suspected the business may have helped to circumvent sanctions placed on the country, but did not know for certain.

During her time at the business, Nahid was sleeping on a chair at the office and was not allowed to have a bank account, her mother said.

Nahid's family said she was forced to work for the company and only did menial administrative tasks and janitorial services.

A Saskatoon woman is trying to get her granddaughter, pictured, and daughter into Canada after they were denied refugee status. (CBC)

Lawyer Shazadi Meighen said the Canadian government has never acknowledged whether the business is the reason she has been repeatedly deemed inadmissible.

She said barring entry to a woman who was a victim of abuse is not in the spirit of the law.

"The law is not meant to capture individuals forced to participate in activities through duress," said Shazadi Meighen.

"Provisions in the Immigration Act are really meant to target those people who are a risk to Canada because of those past associations with organized criminality."

Ultimately, she believes this case could set precedent and make sure that Canada's immigration system protects vulnerable women.

This is now Nahid's sixth formal interaction with Canada's immigration system. Meighen said the case has dragged on for too long.

"She's obviously been in limbo for quite some time now, so we want this case resolved," said the lawyer.

"We're also arguing that this is an abuse of process to continually issue procedural fairness letters for the same underlying facts without any new information."

Back in Saskatoon, mother Suraya said she is hoping to get the situation resolved. She works multiple jobs to support her family in Turkey, as well as herself.

"When I came to Canada, I thought I would have a life," she said.

"But I'm carrying the same stress, I'm carrying the same fear, I'm carrying the same tiredness."

The federal court has not yet responded to the application for a judicial review.

The Department of Citizenship and Immigration would not make any comment on the case as it was now before the courts.