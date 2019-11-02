Mother whose daughter was burned by hot coffee seeks apology and 'integrity' from McDonald's

The mother of a child who was burned by hot coffee at a Saskatoon McDonald's has been in contact with the company and offered compensation but she's unhappy with the response.

Yvonne Pihach's daughter sustained second-degree burns to her legs and feet after two coffees were spilled on her by an employee at the McDonald's inside the Stonebridge Walmart nearly one year ago. The girl was 11 months old when it happened.

Pihach said a manager of the restaurant initially offered to cover the cost of replacing the snowsuit she was wearing but no formal apology was offered.

Pihach said that at the time she filled out a customer complaint and was contacted by a manager, who offered to compensate her for the replacement snowsuit she bought, but never received that.

She was recently put in touch with the franchise owner, who offered her a $100 cheque to replace her daughter's snowsuit.

"It really has not a whole lot to do with the snowsuit, it has to do with integrity for a company," Pihach said. "I'm not really sure what to think or how to feel about it at this moment."

Yvonne Pihach's 11-month-old baby girl was burned after coffee was accidentally spilled on her in December 2018. (Yvonne Pihach/Facebook)

She said she'd like the company to address the gaps in its systems and for a chance for her voice to be heard.

"I don't want another mother to have to go through the same thing I just did and then not to be heard," she said.

Pihach was contacted by an employee from the company's head office this week and offered two $200 gift cards as compensation. Pihach said no formal apology has been offered yet.

The franchise owner was unavailable for comment when the restaurant was contacted by CBC.

In a prepared statement, McDonald's said it had offered an apology to Pihach and she had been compensated for the incident.

Mother, daughter feeling long-term impacts

Pihach said her daughter is doing OK now, nearly one year after the incident, but she is facing some complications from the second-degree burns.

"If I'm not making sure she has socks on her feet, her skin [on] the back of her feet [is] very, very thin," Pihach said. "Her very thin skin will tear and get cuts—they don't heal very well."

She's not sure if her daughter's skin will ever heal properly on her feet. From her research, she found thin skin from second- and third-degree burns is often medically addressed by skin grafting but she wasn't aware of that when the incident happened.

Pihach said she's also developed a curvature in her own spine from having to carry her daughter around more to protect her feet.