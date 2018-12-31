Regina residents can take advantage of free bus service New Year's Eve but are on their own New Year's Day.

Here's a look at what's open and closed on Jan. 1:

All civic offices will be closed as well as the landfill and the snow storage site.

On the bright side side, civic parking meters are free.

Regina buses will not be running on New Year's Day. (Kim Jay/CBC)

Regina Transit

On Monday there will be free rides beginning from 7 p.m. until 2:15 a.m. RideLine is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Information Centre is closed.

On New Year's Day there is no bus service. Information Centre and RideLine are closed.

Paratransit Service is free on New Year's Eve from 7 p.m. to last pickup at 2:15 a.m. and is open on Jan. 1 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Facilities

The Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries office will be closed but gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre is closed New Year's Day.

The North West Leisure Centre and Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre are open from noon to 6 p.m.

The Regina Sportplex is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be no indoor public skating.