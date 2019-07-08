Environment Canada looking for info on possible tornado near Mossbank, Sask.

While conditions were ripe for funnel cloud activity Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada would still like to see more information before announcing whether a tornado touched down in Saskatchewan.

Stormchasers reported spotting what appeared to be a tornado making landfall in the Mossbank area, approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Regina, at about 4:30 p.m. CST.

However, meteorologists would like to see more pictures before officially confirming whether the tornado landed. A funnel cloud has to touch ground in order to be classified as a tornado.

"Not all the time do you actually see the funnel cloud touch the ground," said Environment Canada's Justin Shaer. "But if you see any debris being kicked up anything like that any dirt or debris beneath that funnel around the surface that would kind of give us confirmation."

The national weather service had issued a tornado warning for the Assiniboia area, roughly 40 kilometres south of Mossbank, at roughly the same time.

The storm was created when a low pressure system ran into a surface trough toward the south and was flanked by a cold front from the west.

Mossbank SK 5:40pm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/63hWgjMBwR">pic.twitter.com/63hWgjMBwR</a> —@wxamorilla7

"Just everything lining up perfectly created a good cocktail for some bad thunderstorms to develop," said Shaer.

Shaer is hoping other people in the area were able to provide pictures of the funnel cloud that could help fill in the picture.

A bit of a better view of Mossbank, SK tornado July 7, 2019.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PrairieChasers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrairieChasers</a> <a href="https://t.co/DMnoi1fDx8">pic.twitter.com/DMnoi1fDx8</a> —@SwiftChaser

Large hail was reported in the area as the weather system travelled east, eventually leaving the province for Manitoba.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas around Outlook and Davidson on Monday morning. It was later lifted.