3-year-old Mosaic Stadium needs repairs

Mosaic Stadium needs some repairs after only three seasons of football.
The city says metal joint covers on the main concourse level are beginning to show wear and tear.
Over time they could lead to a bumpy surface on the concourse as they start to shift and dip.
The city will be hit with the $100,000 repair bill.
The work is to be completed ahead of the upcoming CFL season.
