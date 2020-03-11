Skip to Main Content
3-year-old Mosaic Stadium needs repairs
Mosaic Stadium needs some repairs after only three seasons of football.

City of Regina will be hit with $100K repair bill

Regina's Mosaic Stadium needs $100,000 in repairs. (Canadian Press)

The city says metal joint covers on the main concourse level are beginning to show wear and tear.

Over time they could lead to a bumpy surface on the concourse as they start to shift and dip.

The city will be hit with the $100,000 repair bill.

The work is to be completed ahead of the upcoming CFL season.

