Life sentence for 1 man, 18 years for other after both guilty of kidnapping and killing Humboldt man

Two men convicted in the kidnapping and shooting death of 20-year-old Humboldt man Allan Douglas Garrioch have been sentenced.

Chief Justice Martel Popescul sentenced Tristan Daniel Morrison, who was convicted of first-degree murder, to life with no chance of parole for 25 years — the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder — and Steven Veilleux, who was convicted of manslaughter, to 18 years.

Court documents describe how Morrison and Veilleux, along with others, broke into Garrioch's home in Humboldt, Sask., on Feb. 25, 2020. Garrioch was beaten, blindfolded, handcuffed and driven to a rural area, where Morrison and Veilleux walked him into a bluff of trees.

Garrioch was shot in the head and neck area, and died as a result.

Police confirmed they found Garrioch's remains in an area near Bruno, Sask., on March 4, 2020.

During their trial in May, Morrison and Veilleux blamed each other for the shooting.

A jury determined Morrison pulled the trigger, and Veilleux aided and abetted the killing.

Morrison, Veilleux and Veilleux's 22-year-old son, Brettin Andrew Veilleux-Pelletier, planned the home invasion to get revenge on Garrioch, who Morrison had loathed since Garrioch started dating his ex-girlfriend.

Morrison was annoyed that Garrioch and his brother were fronting as gang members and misusing a "biker vest"— which the group could not find during their robbery.

Morrison had told Veilleux, who is addicted to methamphetamine and crack-cocaine, that he could take whatever he wanted from Garrioch during the robbery if he assisted him.

Morrison arranged a rifle, ammunition, a taser, a bulletproof vest, fibreglass knuckles, masks, gloves and handcuffs, and Veilleux‑Pelletier picked up some zip-ties.

The men used the items to handcuff Garrioch and zip-tie his girlfriend during the robbery.

Both Morrison and Veilleux were also sentenced to six years in prison for the unlawful confinement of Edwards, with that time to be served concurrently with the other sentences.

Veilleux will also serve six months on top of his 18-year sentence after pleading guilty in connection with a high-speed highway chase that ended in his arrest on March 4, 2020.

Others involved

Last October, Veilleux-Pelletier was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his involvement in Garrioch's death.

The court documents say there is evidence that Veilleux and Veilleux-Pelletier ingested "illegal substances prior to them entering the home in Humboldt," although there is no suggestion that the ingestion impaired them to "the point that they were not fully cognizant of what they were doing."

"Video surveillance cameras from a convenience store in Prince Albert captured the group purchasing snacks shortly after the killing occurred," the document read.

Two others are still awaiting trial for their alleged involvement in Garrioch's death.

Joshua Dominic Canevaro, 25, and Jodie Lynn Veilleux, 42, are facing multiple charges including manslaughter, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.