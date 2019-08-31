More than 1,400 school zone speeding tickets issued in Sask. last month

Drivers need to slow down in school zones, warns Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

Last month infractions spiked. Police wrote 1,424 school zone speeding tickets in the month of September, according to SGI. That's up nearly 50 per cent over the previous September, when there were 956.

"Fortunately, collisions that injure kids in school zones are pretty rare, but we don't ever want to see it happen," Tyler McMurchy of SGI said.

"It's really important to slow down in school zones and keep those kids safe."

McMurchy noted that the high numbers don't include the speed zone cameras which issue tickets electronically.

Driving 20 kilometres over the limit in a school zone would warrant a $310 ticket, with fines increasing for every additional kilometre of speed.

There were also four tickets issued for passing a school bus when its lights were flashing. Those tickets cost drivers $360 each.

McMurchy said some of the spike could be due to increased enforcement, but he also said there's no excuse for unsafe driving in areas with children present.

"That is a lot of people getting caught. I mean, it's no secret what the limit is. There are big, shiny signs telling you what the limit is and when it's in effect," he said.

Other infractions in September included:

286 impaired driving offences, including 242 Criminal Code charges

901 distracted driving offences, including 773 tickets related to cellphone use while driving

515 tickets related to seatbelts, car seats or booster seats

6,463 speeding or aggressive driving tickets (apart from school zone speeders)

In October, SGI will focus on enforcement and education around distracted driving. SGI is advising motorists to put phones out of reach in the glove compartment, back seat or trunk while driving to avoid temptation.