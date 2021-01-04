More Sask. vaccinations begin Monday after arrival of 4,900 doses of Moderna vaccine

The Saskatchewan government says health-care workers and people who live in long-term care homes in the far north will begin to be immunized on Monday.

The news comes after 4,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in the province last week. The new doses will be heading to the Far North West region, which includes Ile-a-la-Crosse, Beaval and La Loche, as well as the Far North Central Region, which includes Uranium City, Fond du Lac and Stony Rapids.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said the northern regions were being given priority due to high case numbers in many northern communities. A community outbreak in Ile-a-la-Crosse was declared on Dec. 23 and La Loche previously had the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in an Indigenous community.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,866 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had already been given to health-care workers in Regina and Saskatoon.

At a previous news conference, Health Minister Paul Merriman said Saskatoon and Prince Albert are expected to receive more doses of the Pfizer vaccine sometime this week.

While the Moderna vaccine does not need to be refrigerated at extremely low temperatures, the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at roughly -70 C. As a result, five special freezers for the Pfizer vaccine have been distributed between Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Dr. Shahab said it was difficult to distribute the vaccine across Northern Saskatchewan due to the large distances involved. Officials were in contact with local leadership to help organize the vaccine rollout.

Minister Merriman said he was hoping to get more details from the federal government on exactly how many doses the province will receive each week.

While Merriman said the numbers of vaccines received in Saskatchewan have been small so far, he expected the federal government to begin distributing much larger numbers of the vaccine early in the new year.

As of Sunday, 238 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the province, with 152 people in hospital.