Moose Jaw woman charged with fraud after allegedly faking cancer to raise money

A woman in Moose Jaw, Sask., is charged with 53 counts of fraud after she raised money by allegedly lying about a cancer diagnosis.

Police say that Katelyn Marie Ann Carle, 28, defrauded businesses and individuals of about $16,000 over two months, from December 2021 to January 2022. She did this through organized fundraisers and by requesting financial assistance, police say.

Those who helped her "were not complicit in these offences," police said in a news release.

In an expired GoFundMe post, linked to on Facebook pages that were associated with fundraising for Carle, a woman identifying herself as "Katelyn" said she was diagnosed with a spinal tumour that spread to her head, throat, lungs and kidney. That campaign raised a total of $1,450.

Police say they are in the process of contacting victims. People who believe they were defrauded by Carle and who have not been contacted yet can phone police at 306-694-7600.

Carle's first appearance on the charges is set for Dec. 11 in Moose Jaw provincial court.