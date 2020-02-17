A staff member at École Palliser Heights School in Moose Jaw has been tested for COVID-19 and is self-isolating until the test results are available.

According to an email sent to parents from the Prairie South School Division on March 12, the staff member is "doing well" and the division is working with the Ministry of Education and the Saskatchewan Health Authority to implement a response plan.

This includes having individuals who were in close contact with the staff member self-monitor to ensure they are symptom free and increasing disinfection of high-touch areas, with extra focus on common areas.

On Thursday, officials with the Ministry of Health confirmed the first presumptive case of COVID-19 was recorded in Saskatchewan.

Erin Hidlebaugh, chair of the school's community council, confirmed the email was sent to parents by the division's director of education Tony Baldwin. Hidlebaugh said she's relieved the school is taking the matter seriously.

"I'm just happy that the teacher has taken the measures and precautions to stay home from school," she said.

According to the email sent to parents, health officials have indicated school should continue as regularly scheduled and says, "there is no need for any additional measures at this time."

An email sent to parents from Director of Education Anthony Baldwin with the Prairie South School Division indicated a staff member at Ecole Palliser Heights is self-isolating and is being tested for COVID-19. (Supplied)

Hidlebaugh said that, for the most part, parents are taking the matter in stride.

"There's no sense in panicking," she said. "We don't know if the teacher has it and, you know what, if they do, they're taking the precautions, but the kids have already been exposed, right? There's not much more we can do right now anyway."

She said everyone is practising good hygiene at the school, but that for now, as long as everyone is proactive, the situation should be under control.

"I'm sure there will be parents who do keep their kids home, I'm not choosing to do that," she said.

Baldwin said In an interview Friday that the employee had travelled to the U.S. recently and started to feel sick upon their return to Moose Jaw.

"We don't have any sense that this will be confirmed as a case of COVID-19 and even if it is, this is something that we're going to be managing in Prairie South and across the province for some weeks and perhaps months," he said. "We've got a good plan in place and we've had excellent support from the Ministry of Health throughout the process."

Baldwin said the staff member was tested after calling 811 and reporting their symptoms. He said this is the only employee he's aware of who has gone through the process.

"It's an unusual circumstance for us in school divisions, but it's something we're going to get through," he said. "We'll just move forward as it unfolds and I think we'll be in good shape."

Schools in other major urban centres are also taking extra precautions to keep staff and students safe after the arrival of COVID-19 in the province.

On Thursday, the Government of Saskatchewan announced it has recorded it's first presumptive case of COVID-19. (Hannah A Bullock and Azaibi Tamin/CDC)

The Saskatoon Public School Division, the province's largest, has taken steps including cancelling all large gatherings, field trips, guest speakers, external presentations and tours.

The division has also cancelled all professional development, large gatherings, meetings for staff and upcoming open houses for unique programs. All cultural activities and events, like pipe ceremonies, feasts and round dances, have also been cancelled.

The division is currently reviewing procedures around parent-teacher conferences.

In Regina, the public school division is regularly sharing information from the Government of Saskatchewan and travel notices from the Government of Canada. It's also encouraging staff and students to cover their mouth when they cough, wash their hands regularly and use social distancing practices such as avoiding hugging or handshakes.

According to the Government of Saskatchewan, 285 people had been tested in the province for COVID-19 as of March 10, with 263 tests seeing negative results, one having a presumed positive results and 22 pending results.

The Regina Catholic School Division is advising students to stay home if they're sick and asking those who have travelled to remember the Saskatchewan Health Authority's guidelines for self-quarantine. The division said it will be assessing division and school-hosted events on a case-by-case basis.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said it has also put enhanced preventive measures in place and increased cleaning of commonly touched surfaces.

Patrick Maze, president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation, said its members are no stranger to trying to protect themselves against illness.

"We know that teachers are regularly in contact with young ones who don't always have the best hand-washing policies … so we know our members usually are quite avid hand-washers," he said.

Maze said it is the responsibility of employers to ensure that proper precautions are being made and the right information is being shared with teachers and staff.

"It's definitely on everybody's minds," he said. "Right now, it's just precautionary measures. Making sure that everybody has good hygienic practices with washing hands and that sort of thing."