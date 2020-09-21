Moose Jaw, Sask. police warn people about cougar spotted in city

Police in Moose Jaw are warning residents to be careful after a cougar was seen inside city limits early Monday morning.

Officers said the cougar was recorded by a doorbell camera at about 12:15 a.m. CST. while it was crossing a yard on the 900 block of James St.

Police went to the area to try and find the large cat, but were unable to.

Conservation officers will be checking the area to see if the cougar can be found.

People are asked to not approach the animal or attempt to scare it off.

Anyone who spots the cougar is asked to call Moose Jaw police.

