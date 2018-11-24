Moose Jaw police fire 2 employees after they were caught looking at police records

The Moose Jaw Police Service has fired two of its civilian employees after complaints they had accessed police information records without authorization.

Police said they received the complaints this fall and confirmed one employee had gone through a number of police records without proper authority and for non-work related reasons.

They found the other employee had inappropriately accessed police records and disclosed the information to unauthorized individuals.

Everyone whose information was accessed without authorization have been or are in the process of being notified, police said.

