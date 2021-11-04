It was a wild morning in Saskatoon as a moose smashed through a window and into an elementary school.

A spokesperson for Saskatoon Public Schools said the moose broke through a community room window at Sylvia Fedoruk School just before 9 a.m. CST on Thursday morning during a before-school program.

One student received minor injuries, but did not need medical help.

Ben Denis saw the moose trotting down his alley while working in his home office. He noticed a conservation officer tracking the animal, so he decided to follow behind.

When he arrived at the school, officers told him the moose had smashed inside.

Sarah Paulgaard was walking to school when she spotted the moose.

Within about 45 minutes, conservation officers had tranquilized the moose and brought the unconscious animal outside.

Curious, Denis followed the conservation officers outside the city and talked to them as they stopped at a gas station.

He said he was told that the moose was in good condition and would be released outside the city.

"It's a feel good story, even if there was a little bit of property damage," said Denis.

"I think it's the type of story we need after everything that's gone on."

Saskatoon Public Schools said classes at the school are continuing as normal.