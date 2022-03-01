'I just missed her so much': Sask. mom says daughter happy to be home after being taken by anti-vaccine dad

After seven-year-old Sarah Jackson and her mother, Mariecar, were reunited last week, they went home and opened the presents and cards still sitting under the decorated Christmas tree.

They ordered Sarah's favourite cheese pizza, built Lego and sang Karaoke well into the evening.

"Sarah called it Christmas in February. It was so much fun," Mariecar Jackson said in an interview Monday. "Everything is so emotional, just tears of joy."

The pair hadn't seen each other since November. That's when Sarah's father, Michael Gordon Jackson, took her to an undisclosed location. He later told an online talk show host he took the girl to prevent her from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last week, RCMP found Sarah and her father in a parking lot in Vernon, B.C., and arrested Michael. He appeared before a Regina judge Tuesday morning charged with abduction. He will remain in custody until the matter resumes Thursday.

Once Mariecar got the phone call from RCMP last week, she went straight to the airport, boarded an RCMP plane and flew to Vernon. She was driven a few minutes to the local RCMP detachment, where Sarah was waiting in a private room.

"I gave her a big hug. I just missed her so much. I told her I'm so happy to see her. There were tears in my eyes," Mariecar said.

"She has grown so much, a few inches. And her hair is longer."

The RCMP plane that flew Mariecar Jackson from Regina, Sask. to Vernon, B.C. last week to be reunited with her daughter, Sarah. The girl had been missing since November, when she was taken to an undisclosed location by her father. (Sipplied by Mariecar Jackson)

The next day, they flew back to Regina and went back to their house, more than three months after Sarah was last there.

Sarah went straight to her bedroom to see her things. After settling in, Mariecar asked Sarah if there was anything she'd like to do. Sarah told her mom she hadn't been to a pool for a while, "so we went for a swim."

Mariecar said she hasn't asked Sarah where she spent the past few months or other details.

"I don't want to bombard her with questions. I told her, 'Mommy's here and willing to listen,'" she said.

"She's very confused, but she's so resilient, so strong."

Sarah did say she remembers that she and her father "drove for 16 hours" — roughly the time it takes to drive from southern Saskatchewan to Vernon — Mariecar said. It's unclear when that took place. Mariecar did ask Sarah if she had any friends to play with during the past few months. She said Sarah told her there had been kids there.

Mariecar said the ordeal has been exhausting for her, and that she can't imagine how hard it's been for Sarah.

Michael Gordon Jackson appeared in court in Regina Tuesday. He took his daughter to an undisclosed location in November, and was arrested last week in B.C. The girl has been reunitd with her mother. (Supplied by Mariecar Jackson)

Michael took Sarah for a scheduled weekend at his home in Carievale, Sask., about 250 kilometres southeast of Regina, in November, but didn't return the girl and cut off all contact with Mariecar.

By the time police arrived in Carievale to enforce the court order, the man and the girl were gone. In December, another court order was issued revoking his parental legal rights.

On Jan. 11, Mariecar and her lawyer, Jill Drennan, spoke to CBC News and issued a public plea for help. Later that week, CBC News spoke with several Carievale residents. They said Michael frequently initiated confrontations and feared for the girl's safety. One said Michael often spoke about taking the girl away.

RCMP issued a news release asking for the public's assistance. On Jan. 21, RCMP charged Michael with abduction and issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. RCMP released videos and further statements on social media in February.

It's unclear how RCMP learned of the pair's location in the Vernon parking lot. RCMP say they can't release further details at this time.

Mariecar said she feels tremendous love and gratitude for all those who helped.

"I just want to thank every single person that clicked the share button [on social media] to find my daughter. You made me strong," she said.

She also thanked Drennan and other lawyers at Legal Aid Saskatchewan, RCMP and the residents of Carievale who searched, kept her posted and "were brave enough to tell the truth."

This week, Sarah told Mariecar she's ready to go back to school and restart her piano lessons. She and Sarah will attend counselling and seek other supports. Mariecar said she's confident things will only get better.

"I leave everything in the hands of the justice system," Mariecar said. "I just want my daughter to have a normal life."