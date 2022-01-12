Sask. mom pleads for public's help after 7-year-old daughter taken to unknown location by anti-vaccine dad

A Regina mother says her ex-husband took her daughter to an undisclosed location two months ago because he doesn't want the girl to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mariecar Jackson is pleading for the public's help in locating the seven-year-old, who she last saw in mid-November. She said she fears for her daughter's mental health and her physical safety.

"She's only seven. She needs to be home. I just want her home," Mariecar said.

Mariecar said her marriage to her ex-husband, Michael Jackson, ended several years ago. Their daughter attended Grade 2 in Regina and lived most of the time with Mariecar, who worked as an educational assistant. The girl also spent time with Michael at his home in Carievale, Sask., a village 300 kilometres to the southeast.

Mariecar wanted to get her daughter vaccinated against COVID-19. The father did not. After disappearing, he went on an online talk show from an undisclosed location to air his views.

The girl was due back in Regina after a visit with her father in mid-November, but was not returned. Mariecar spoke to her daughter by phone on Nov. 21. That was their last contact, Mariecar said.

Michael Jackson has been keeping his seven-year-old daughter in an undisclosed location since mid-November, despite court orders to return the girl to her mother. He has said he needs to protect the girl from getting vaccinated against COVID-19. (Supplied by Mariecar Jackson)

There was one unconfirmed sighting at a rural gas station in early December, but no one has seen the pair since, Mariecar said.

Father makes video appearance on talk show

"We don't believe they are in the community any more. She could be out of province," said Jill Drennan, Mariecar's lawyer and director of Regina's rural legal aid office.

"We simply don't know where she is. We are asking the public for help."

Saskatchewan judges have issued two court orders demanding the girl be returned to her mother immediately.

"We've never seen anything quite like this," she said.

Mariecar, seen outside her Regina home Tuesday, said she just wants her daughter back home. She said she hasn't seen the girl since mid-November despite court orders demanding her return. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Police went to Michael's Carievale home to enforce the order, but no one was there, Drennan said Tuesday.

Saskatchewan RCMP were not available for comment. Regina police said the court orders on their own do not "provide the verification we would need" to merit an investigation by their department.

The father did appear last week via video from an undisclosed location on the web-based talk show Live with Laura Lynn. The host repeatedly expressed support for the father's actions. They exchanged unsubstantiated and disproven stories about COVID-19 vaccines for nearly 45 minutes. Michael said he "had to protect" the girl from the vaccine.

"Even if there's a one in a million chance that your daughter could, not even die, but there's a one in a million chance she couldn't have a baby, wouldn't that be enough?" he said.

'Mommy will never stop looking for you'

The host then asked the father if his daughter wants to get the vaccine. He pointed the computer camera at the seven-year-old girl.

"It can change your DNA. I don't believe God wants me to. And it can make you sick and kill you," the girl said.

The host then replied, "So it sounds like you know a little bit about what's going on, ha ha. OK. So cute!"

Michael could not be reached for comment Tuesday. CBC News tried to reach him by sending messages to the email addresses listed for him in the court documents, as well as other means.

Drennan said the man's video appearance increases the urgency of the search.

"It's been more than 60 days. It appears he has no intention of returning her," she said.

Regina lawyer Jill Drennan said the ex-husband who is keeping her client's daughter is using his anti-vaccine beliefs as an excuse. (Zoom)

As for Mariecar, when asked if she had a message for her daughter, she began to cry, paused, then replied.

"Mommy will never stop looking for you. Mommy loves you so much. Every day, I pray that some day you'll be home. I love you so much. Mommy is standing strong and some day we will be together."