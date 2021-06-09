Premier Scott Moe, Saskatchewan Party continue to rate high in approval survey

Results from a new online survey say Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe continues to have one of the highest approval ratings in the country.

On Tuesday, Angus Reid Institute released the results of an online survey that said Moe had a 61 per cent approval rating, making him the fourth most popular premier in the survey.

Moe's popularity increased from Angus Reid's previous poll in March, where he had a 57 per cent approval rating.

"The Saskatchewan Party leader re-enters the 60 per cent club in terms of this public approval, a place that has been relatively familiar to him over the past few years," read a statement in the poll.

The Saskatchewan Party itself enjoyed a significant amount of support, with 57 per cent of people in the survey stating they would vote for the party, compared to 31 per cent who planned to vote for the New Democratic Party.

People in the survey were asked to rate the government on 13 separate issues, including unemployment, health care and education. The survey found 63 per cent of people said the Sask. Party was doing a good job on the economy and 61 per cent said it was doing a good job on the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Sask. Party did not fare as well when asked about poverty and homelessness, where 31 per cent of people said it was doing a good job, and only 30 per cent approved of its drug use and addictions policy.

The most popular premier was Quebec's Francois Legault with an approval rating of 66 per cent. The least popular was Alberta's Jason Kenney at 31 per cent.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted the online survey from June 2 to 7, 2021, among a representative randomized sample of 487 adults from across Saskatchewan who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by the Angus Reid Institute.