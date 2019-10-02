Consumers have choice in Sask. when it comes to mobile data speed, still lagging behind bigger cities

Three of Saskatchewan's biggest telecommunications companies are in a virtual dead heat when it comes to mobile data speeds, according to PCMags.com's annual ranking of Canada's mobile networks.

The website tested phone speeds at more than 20 sites in Regina and Saskatoon, looking for download and upload speeds.

Bell and SaskTel were tied for fastest network in Saskatoon while Telus and Bell tied for the top spot in Regina.

"Bell, SaskTel and Telus share a lot of their network equipment and elements all over the province," said Sascha Segan, mobile analyst and writer for PCMag.com.

Rogers, which relies on its own infrastructure, ranked last on its wireless download speeds even though the speeds are all relatively close with all four companies.

"In general, what we've found is that Bell and Telus, across the country, have more available spectrum than Rogers does," said Segan.

"So, nationwide, that means that Bell and Telus and in this case, SaskTel, will have more room to transmit data which means faster speeds."

The study noted all carriers in Saskatchewan were significantly slower than larger cities in the country.

In Vancouver, Bell's average download speed was 309 Mbps (megabytes per second), considerably faster than its average speed of 122 Mbps in Saskatoon.

"I was really surprised to find how much slower the networks are in Saskatchewan than in Alberta and British Columbia," he said.

Companies on 'best behaviour'

Segan isn't sure why download speeds were much slower in Saskatchewan, but suspects it has something to do with spectrum allotments and how much bandwidth a phone can access.

Right now, the CRTC is running a review of the wireless inventory where they may place new restrictions and regulations on telecom companies. As a result, consumers could benefit from better deals on the market.

"The wireless providers are really on their best behaviour this year," he said.

"They've brought down rates and they've increased data allotments in part to convince the CRTC that we don't need any additional regulation."