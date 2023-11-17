Procuring sex charge against Sask. MLA Ryan Domotor stayed after he completed programming

Court proceedings have concluded for a Saskatchewan MLA charged with procuring sex.

Ryan Domotor completed a prostitution offender intervention program, his lawyer told The Canadian Press.

Following that, the Crown stayed the criminal charge against him, which effectively ends the case without a resolution of guilt or innocence. A stayed charge can be reactivated within one year but that is rare — and after a year has passed, "the proceedings shall be deemed never to have been commenced," the Criminal Code of Canada reads.

Domotor, 56, was among 16 people arrested in November after police conducted a sting operation at a Regina hotel aimed at combating sexual exploitation and human trafficking, Regina police said at the time.

Premier Scott Moe then removed Domotor, who represents Cut Knife-Turtleford, from the Sask. Party caucus.

Another MLA, Greg Lawrence, resigned from the Sask. Party caucus earlier this week, one day before police announced they charged him with assault and assault by choking. He represents Moose Jaw Wakamow.

Moose Jaw police said their investigation into Lawrence began in June 2023 and involved complaints of assault "during interactions between two people."

Lawrence, 58, is scheduled to make his first appearance in Moose Jaw provincial court on March 18.

Both Domotor and Lawrence remain as MLAs, sitting as independents.